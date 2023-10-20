Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder figure to be one of the most exciting young teams in the NBA when the season gets underway in just a few days. The Thunder are currently putting the finishing touches on their preseason slate, and Holmgren has made several highlights over the last couple of weeks.

Thursday evening was no different when the Thunder took on the Detroit Pistons in the team's final preseason contest.

Midway through the first quarter, Holmgren made yet another highlight when he rejected the layup attempt of Pistons center Jalen Duren.

It’s not that he won’t get manhandled down low (he will), it’s that he doesn’t give up on a play. Ever. pic.twitter.com/le0X406PbD — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) October 20, 2023

The play was a reminder of the instincts and skills that Chet Holmgren possesses on both ends of the floor.

Holmgren was drafted by the Thunder with the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft but was forced to miss his entire rookie season with a Lisfranc injury suffered before the season began.

However, with a full year of rehabilitation behind him, Holmgren now looks poised to take the league by storm in 2023-24, joining a talented supporting cast led by guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was among the league leaders in scoring a year ago. At 7'1″, Holmgren has the ability to shoot over most any defender that tries to contest his shot, and he clearly also can serve as a formidable shot-blocker on the defensive end, as displayed in the highlight against Detroit.

Holmgren and the Thunder are slated to tip things off for real in the upcoming season on October 25 on the road against the Chicago Bulls.