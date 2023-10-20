With the 2023-24 NBA season approaching, plenty of fans and media alike will be tuned in to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder will tip-off their season on Oct. 25 against the Chicago Bulls on the road. Ahead of the start of the regular season, we will be making our Thunder bold predictions that certainly include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Thunder took a huge leap last season when they finished in the play-in tournament. Most people probably would have predicted that the Thunder would have finished in the high to mid lottery last year but behind a phenomenal season from SGA, they were in the mix for a low playoff seed.

The Thunder certainly have some reason for optimism this year. Gilgeous-Alexander is another year older and experienced, Chet Holmgren is making his NBA debut and Josh Giddy is on the rise as being one of the NBA's top playmakers.

With that said, lets' move on to our Thunder bold predictions for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will finish top 3 in the MVP voting

A main reason why the Thunder were even in the playoff picture last season was because of the brilliance of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. His name was certainly in the MVP conversation even if his actual chances of winning the award were relatively low. He was even getting MVP chants in opposing arenas at one point.

Gilgeous-Alexander actually finished in the top 5 in the MVP voting last season behind Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum. He had a career year during which he averaged 31.4 points per game on only 2.5 attempts from three-point range. This is the year that Shai vaults himself into the top 3 in the MVP voting and gives himself a good chance to win the award outright.

Chet Holmgren will be in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year

The Thunder had dreams of seeing an SGA and Chet Holmgren duo last season, only for those dreams to be dashed when Holmgren was ruled out for the season following an offseason injury. He will be making his NBA debut this year and while he is technically eligible to win the Rookie of the Year Award, it's a different award that he will be in the conversation for.

During his two summer league stints, Holmgren has already proven to be an elite defensive player. Across the 2022-23 and 2023-24 NBA Summer Leagues, he averaged 3.1 blocks per game. He is a shot blocking machine and will be the anchor for the Thunder defense this year. While his offense may come along a little more slowly, his defensive ability will translate right away.

Isaiah Joe will be in the Sixth Man of the Year conversation



Much of the focus on the Thunder this season will be their main stars in SGA and Chet Holmgren. But in order to continue their ascension among the NBA's elite teams, they're going to need strong production from the rest of the supporting cast. That's where Isaiah Joe comes in.

After inconsistent playing time and role, Joe flourished when given a real opportunity with the Thunder last season. He came off the bench in 63 of the 73 games he played in and averaged a career best 9.5 points per game on 44.1 percent shooting from the field and 40.9 percent shooting from the three-point line. He will be the Thunder's go-to scorer off the bench. He has the green light to put up shots and get buckets and he can certainly thrive in that role.

The Thunder will finish with a top 6 record in the Western Conference

Last season, the Thunder defied most expectations by making the play-in tournament. This year, they will surpass that and avoid the play-in altogether. They will finish top six in the conference and secure the franchise's first playoff berth since the 2019-2020 season in the bubble.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti has done a fabulous job building this roster and they have two legit franchise building blocks in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren. The Thunder will put the league on notice this season and back up these bold predictions.