ESPN NBA insider Stephen A. Smith addressed why he hasn't talked more about the allegations surrounding the Thunder's Josh Giddey.

Controversy has been swirling around the Oklahoma City Thunder as of late regarding guard Josh Giddey, who was recently accused of having an improper relationship with an underage girl. The rumors about Giddey began last week with a since-deleted post from an anonymous user on X (formerly known as Twitter) who posted multiple photos and videos depicting what appeared to be Giddey with a female, whom the X user claimed was a minor.

The Thunder and Giddey have both declined to comment on the matter as of yet, and the NBA has opened up a probe into the allegations, with Giddey staying in the Oklahoma City lineup as the investigation proceeds.

Some fans have wondered why, at least until recently, there was very little coverage by the mainstream media into the disturbing allegations around the Thunder guard, and now, ESPN NBA insider Stephen A. Smith is speaking on why he has been very careful with his words about the controversy.

“We don't know who she was, we don't know how old she was–he's 21…” Smith said, per the Stephen A. Smith Show. “We don't know anything. We know there's an investigation going on. That's all we know. We don’t know anything else. You know why Stephen A. hasn’t said anything? Because you could get sued, idiots! You don’t just go out there running your d*** mouth over something this serious.”

The NBA investigation into the allegations around Giddey is now also joined by a police investigation, per TMZ. Meanwhile, Giddey and the Thunder will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 11.