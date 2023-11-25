The Oklahoma City Thunder explained why Josh Giddey will continue to play despite the NBA's investigation into his social media activity.

The NBA is reportedly investigating Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey for social media activity that suggests he had an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old girl, who is still in high school. Giddey is 21. But, the Thunder don't plan on sitting the Australian.

Speaking before their game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, head coach Mark Daigneault explained why Giddey will play moving forward until the NBA's investigation is done.

Via Andrew Schlecht:

“Available to play, and will play. No change to his status from a basketball standpoint. I have no comment on it. Just with the information we have at this point, it's really not even a decision at this point.”

Giddey himself refused to say much about the situation on Friday, too:

“I understand the question obviously, but there’s no comment right now,” the Thunder guard said.

Social media posts connected an underage girl and Giddey, which led to the Association looking into the matter. Giddey is an important piece to the puzzle for the Thunder, averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 15 games. He was taken in the first round of the 2021 draft at sixth overall after a standout youth career in Australia.

OKC is currently riding a six-game win streak and sits at 11-4 on the year, which is second in the Western Conference. It remains to be seen if Giddey will face repercussions for his alleged relationship with a minor but for the time being, he'll be on the court helping the Thunder continue their winning ways.

Daigneault's group is 8-2 in their last 10 contests.