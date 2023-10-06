The Detroit Tigers fanbase is known for loving its announcers as much as its players in many cases. Legendary announcer Ernie Harwell called games for 55 years prior to his death in 2010. Current radio announcer Dan Dickerson has called games for over 20 years for the Tigers franchise on the radio.

Recently Matt Shephard, who won't be back for the 2024 season after it was announced that he will be replaced, shared a heartfelt message to Detroit Tigers fans on his Twitter account that has been viewed over 200 thousand times.

It will be an offseason of change for Detroit with Miguel Cabrera having played his final game this past weekend. The Tigers made a surprising hire from the National Hockey League that has fans debating.

On Wednesday afternoon Shepard released his message to fans, thanking them for their warm thoughts and wishes.

I want to thank so many of you for such warm thoughts and heartfelt wishes. The support has been humbling. The last 5 seasons of calling tigers baseball has been an incredible privilege & It’s been my honor to be invited into your homes. Anxious for the next chapter. Go Tigers! — Matt Shepard (@ShepMatt) October 4, 2023

“You're a good man and represented Detroit well. I appreciate you,” one fan said in response to Shepard's message.

“On to the next chapter!” another fan added.

“Thank you Matt!” still another said.

Shepard called television games for five years alongside partners including Craig Monroe, Johnny Kane and Kirk Gibson.

The Tigers have not made the playoffs since 2014 and are dangerously close to entering new territory for futility along with the Detroit Pistons, who recently set a dubious losing record of their own.

Cabrera retired this past weekend after a legendary career that saw him secure MLB's first triple crown in 45 seasons in 2012. The Tigers haven't won a playoff series since 2013 when they beat the Oakland Athletics.