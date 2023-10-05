The Detroit Pistons are one of the most proud franchises in the National Basketball Association, with three titles to their name, the last one coming in 2004. Since then the Pistons have had a rough go of it in many ways.

While Larry Brown's team returned to the Finals in 2005, narrowly losing in Game 7 against Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs, that season was the beginning of a slow and steady downfall for Motown's signature NBA franchise.

The Pistons will place their hope in several young players including a breakout, unheralded young star who could shock the world in 2023. The bad news entering the season revolves around Isaiah Livers, the Michigan Wolverines legend who is dealing with a surprising injury problem heading into the year.

On Tuesday night, the Pistons made history among all four professional sports leagues, and not in a good way. The situation occurred after Carlos Correa, Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins won their first playoff game since 2004, leaving the Pistons as the last team standing for a record no one ever wants to break.

The Detroit Pistons now own the longest active playoff losing streak among MLB, NBA, NHL and NFL teams 😬 Last win: May 28, 2008 (14 games) pic.twitter.com/c5Ym1NlMaL — FanDuel (@FanDuel) October 3, 2023

This season, new coach Monty Williams is bringing the positive vibes and a chance for the Pistons to greatly surpass last season's win total. Detroit will look to former top pick Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and a host of other key players with the goal of making a run at a playoff spot in the East.

Detroit has the talent to play with and beat the best of the best. It's simply a matter of seasoning, experience, and “going to work” with a ferocity the franchise hasn't seen since the days of Chauncey Billups and Richard Hamilton.