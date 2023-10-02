Miguel Cabrera played in his final MLB game with the Detroit Tigers on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, and Cabrera opened up on how tough the emotional day was for him.

“Every moment was hard for me,” Miguel Cabrera said, via Jason Beck of MLB.com. “I think it was the hardest game I ever played in my life. It was tough. there were a lot of thoughts in my head. I wasn't able to focus.”

Cabrera went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts against Lucas Giolito of the Guardians before walking in his last appearance against Enyal De Los Santos.

The Tigers fans did not care about Cabrera not getting a hit. There were many ovations for him throughout the game as the Tigers won 5-2 so could go out a winner. After the game, Cabrera spoke about his career, which will have him in the Hall of Fame some day.

“I'm lucky, because I played 21 years in the big leagues,” Cabrera said, via Beck. “I played with love. I played hard. I'm going to miss it, but it is what it is. There's always the end.”

The Tigers ended the season at 78-84, and they hope some of their young players like Spencer Torkelson lead them winning seasons in the future. Cabrera undoubtedly had an impact on those young players. If the Tigers enter contention with these young players in the near future, Cabrera can look back and feel like he played some part in that.

For now, the baseball world says goodbye to one of the best hitters of his generation.