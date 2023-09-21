The Detroit Tigers announced that they have hired Jeff Greenberg as the team's general manager, and he will serve under President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris.

Jeff Greenberg was previously with the Chicago Blackhawks as an assistant general manager, so it is an interesting hire from that perspective. However, Greenberg has history in baseball from when he worked with Scott Harris with the Chicago Cubs.

Scott Harris was with the Cubs from 2012 through 2019, which is obviously the stretch of time that saw the team end their World Series drought. The Tigers are hoping that Harris and Greenberg can recreate the success that they had in Chicago.

The Tigers were hoping to insert themselves into contention over the last couple of years. The team signed Javier Baez to a big deal ahead of the 2022 season, and that has not worked out. Spencer Torkelson is expected to be a staple of the team, and it seems that he is finally breaking out down the stretch this season.

Detroit will have to build a young core. Torkelson figures to be a part of that. The Tigers are currently 71-81 in 2023, so it is not like they are one of the worst teams in the league.

It will be interesting to see if the Tigers can develop enough young talent to make them competitors in the near future. The American League Central is not a strong division, and seems up for grabs for the foreseeable future. The Tigers have to take advantage of that. They have not been to the playoffs since 2014.