Tim Tebow’s heartwarming Heisman Trophy move that has raised 6-figures for charities

Tim Tebow’s legendary Heisman season is still one of the greatest college football seasons of all-time. The Florida Gators legend took over the scene during his prime, as he utilized his arm and his speed to dominate the competition. As a result, he won the iconic Heisman Trophy in 2007.

So, how is the Heisman Trophy doing in Tim Tebow’s trophy case nowadays? Well, it turns out that the trophy doesn’t even reside at his house in most years. According to the former Gator, he auctions off the trophy every year for charity. This year, country singer Luke Bryan is in possession of the trophy. (via Paul Pabst)

Tim Tebow told us he auctions off his Heisman Trophy every year and the winner gets to keep it for a year. The country singer Luke Bryan has it now. Tim said the yearly auctions have raised almost a million for charities over the past decade. — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) September 19, 2022

Tebow is one of the most popular players in the league during his active playing days. He was never an elite receiver, but his abilities made him such an entertaining player to watch in his prime. even in the NFL. In particular, his 2011 campaign with the Denver Broncos remains as one of the best years of his career.

After his stint with the Broncos ended, Tim Tebow spent a couple of seasons bouncing around in the NFL. A few years later, the ex-Florida Gator found himself in the minor leagues of the MLB. Tebow would try one more shot at the NFL by practicing for Urban Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end. Now, he funds his alma mater.

This is an incredible play from Tebow, who’s using his platform for good. We’ll see if other Heisman Trophy winners follow his actions and give other people a chance to hold that trophy for charity.