The spring window for the college football transfer portal is now open. Typically, it isn't the most chaotic time for the portal, but there are usually some names of note. This spring, Cormani McClain is one of the big names, leaving Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team.
McClain was one of the hottest names of the 2023 recruiting class, a consensus five-star prospect ranked as the No. 1 cornerback and No. 14 overall player in last year's class. He made even bigger news when he flipped his commitment from the Miami Hurricanes to Sanders and the Buffaloes, becoming the highest-rated recruit for Colorado.
Despite his name alone attracting plenty of suitors, there were concerns with the former Lakeland, Florida standout. One concern is obviously his commitment, as he flipped from Miami to Colorado and now is leaving the Buffaloes football team. Another concern is his work ethic, which was seemingly questioned by Sanders midseason after a reporter asked about the cornerback.
However, this doesn't sound all too different from most other college recruits. As much as teams are willing to offer big-name players with star appeal like McClain, he should find a new home rather quickly. Here are four destinations for Cormani McClain after transferring from Colorado football.
USC Trojans
There are two schools that could be in the early running to land Cormani McClain, and one of them is USC football, according to 247sports Tom Loy.
“For the Trojans, I'm told that their plan is to make a run at McClain,” Loy wrote. “He is looked at as an immediate-impact talent and a player who can help right away. “…if the Trojans are all-in to land the coveted transfer, USC should be looked at as a major threat in this one.”
The Trojans make sense, especially considering they were one of the worst defensive units in the country last season, ranking at the bottom in defense. Their secondary was particularly weak, giving up a 64 percent completion percentage, 7.7 yards per pass, and 246.4 opponent yards per game. McClain could come in and be an immediate starter for new defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn's defense.
USF Bulls
The South Florida Bulls are another team mentioned by Joy. Going to a team like the Bulls makes sense for a couple of reasons. Perhaps there is a bit of a stain on McClain's name coming out of Colorado due to his perceived work ethic or whatever else. Going to a smaller school like USF, though still a Power Conference team, allows the highly-touted cornerback to remake his image while still showcasing his abilities. Plus, he could do it all in his home state of Florida.
"The one team I have circled is South Florida" 😳
Get the Latest @PeteNakos_ update on Colorado transfer Cormani McClain
MORE: https://t.co/Vl1tY316Zv pic.twitter.com/SeLFES0rkz
— Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) April 17, 2024
Florida Gators
McClain was once thought to be a Gator, until Miami's Mario Cristobal lured him away, and then Sanders did the final luring. It's unclear if there could be any fences mended with the Hurricanes and Cristobal, but Florida head coach Billy Napier might be making calls.
Young defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong might not mind the talent addition of McClain, considering the Gators' defense went from allowing just 13.5 points per game in their first four games to 34.6 in the final eight games of the season. For the season, they allowed 241.3 opponents passing yards per game at 8.5 yards per pass.
This is a pivotal Year 3 for Napier, where he needs to pull out all the stops.
South Carolina Gamecocks
Shortly after Cormani McClain put his name in the portal, 247sports' Brad Crawford South Carolina as a possible destination for the former five-star. He noted that the cornerback position is a big need for the Gamecocks and that with McClain's skills, he could help the team.
For head coach Shane Beamer, getting a former highly-rated recruit and reviving his career wouldn't be the first time. He did it with former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, who greatly improved his career after losing the job to Caleb Williams in Norman. With McClain's tremendous upside, a school like South Carolina shouldn't shy away from him, especially if they are in desperate need of improving the position.
South Carolina will (and should) kick the tires on Cormani McClain. CB is a position of need and he can play.
— Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) April 16, 2024