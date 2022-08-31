Tim Tebow makes Florida sports return – but it’s not for football

Tim Tebow’s days as a football star are long gone. His venture into baseball didn’t exactly turn into a roster spot for him in a Major League Baseball team. But those are not going to stop him from trying to find success in sports anywhere he could. This time around, Tim Tebow will try his hand (or foot?) in soccer, as a supporting owner of an expansion United Soccer League franchise in Jacksonville, Florida, as reported by Front Office Sports.

The United Soccer League has announced plans for an expansion franchise in Jacksonville, FL ⚽️ The new USL club hopes to bring a 15,000-seat stadium and a world-class training facility to northeast Florida by 2025. Among its owners: Tim Tebow. pic.twitter.com/knsw6MA3CA — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 30, 2022

Here’s more from the USL’s official website:

“JAXUSL’s lead investor is Ricky Caplin, one of Northeast Florida’s leading entrepreneurs and principal of the Caplin Ventures. Florida sports legend Tim Tebow is a supporting owner of the club, bringing experience as a professional athlete, investor and philanthropist. Joining Caplin and Tebow in JAXUSL are experienced professional soccer executive Steve Livingstone and local community innovator Tony Allegretti. As founders and managing partners, Livingstone and Allegretti will oversee the day-to-day operations of JAXUSL in establishing and growing the USL expansion club.”

The said Jacksonville-based franchise is going to make its debut in the league in 2025. Apart from Jacksonville, the USL also has plans to add teams in Iowa, Rhode Island, and Louisiana, among others.

Tim Tebow is obviously happy with his newest business endeavor. In a statement, Tim Tebow said that “This is a fantastic and exciting development for our community here on the First Coast. I’m thrilled to be part of the new ownership group that seeks to bring some incredible pro teams and world-class facilities to our area that will be accessible to the whole community.”