Huge news surfaced in the college football world on Wednesday as former USC football star Reggie Bush got his Heisman Trophy back. Bush was easily the best player in college football during the 2005 season and was awarded the trophy, but it was later taken away when the Trojans faced discipline because of illegal benefits that were given to Bush. College football is much different today, and that led to Bush getting his Heisman back.
This is a huge move from the Heisman Trust and one that college football fans have been asking about for a long time. Numerous Heisman winners from the past got together on Wednesday as Reggie Bush got his trophy back, and one of the former winners that was there was Tim Tebow.
A lot of athletes in numerous different sports reacted to Bush getting his Heisman Trophy back on Wednesday, and the former Heisman winners were glad to have him back in the club. Bush certainly belongs, and Tim Tebow knows that.
“One of the greatest to ever play! @ReggieBush,” Tebow said in a tweet.
Bush is one of the greatest to ever play the game and his 2005 season was one of the best that we have ever seen. Not only did Bush deserve to be back with the other former Heisman Trophy winners, but he is also one of the best Heisman winners that we have ever seen.
Bush was a do-it-all back for USC and he finished that 2005 season with 1,740 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns, but he also caught 37 passes for 478 yards with two receiving scores. The Trojans had a great season but came up a little short in the national title game against Texas. The national title was really the only thing that Bush didn't accomplish that season. He had an incredible year that will always be worth celebrating.
Why Reggie Bush got his Heisman back
College football is very different now compared to what it was back in 2005. Those illegal benefits that got Reggie Bush and the USC football team in trouble are now allowed. Players are getting paid through NIL, and that had a big impact on the decision to give Bush the trophy back. The illegal benefits he received is why the trophy was taken away in the first place, but the Heisman Trust decided to reconsider.
“Recognizing that the compensation of student athletes is an accepted practice and appears here to stay, these fundamental changes in college athletics led the Trust to decide that now is the right time to return the Trophy to Bush, who unquestionably was the most outstanding college football player of 2005,” The Heisman Trust said, according to an article from ESPN.
Giving Bush his Heisman Trophy back is something that everyone seems to be happy about, and it was a monumental decision. It was interesting to see because there are a lot of other things that have happened in sports in the past that were illegal that are now legal today. Perhaps we'll see more moves like this one in the future.