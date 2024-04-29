The Minnesota Timberwolves are moving on to the second round of the NBA Playoffs in convincing fashion, sweeping Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday evening. I'm not sure if anyone believed the Wolves would win four in a row against Frank Vogel's squad, but Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are a big reason for it.
The star duo showed out in this series and after the Game 4 win, Ant was grilling KAT for getting into foul trouble, telling him that when he's on the floor, no one can stop him from being effective.
Via Ballislife.com:
ANT & KD's postgame show 🤣
ANT: "First 3 games, MF kept fouling."
KAT: "I was trying to play more defense."
ANT: "Just stop f**** fouling."
ANT: "When he not in foul trouble, he's not sacrificing. The MF gonna shoot the ball." pic.twitter.com/FLvHAxn09W
Towns went off on Sunday, pouring in 28 points and grabbing 10 boards. While he did have five fouls, the big man managed to still play 38 minutes. His production played a big part in the outcome.
Anthony Edwards making his presence felt
It's no secret that Edwards is one of the brightest young stars in the Association and he proved in this series that he could be the future face of the league. The former first overall pick destroyed the Suns, averaging a mind-boggling 31 points, eight rebounds, and 6.3 assists. Ant did it all. He also shot 51% from the field and 43.8% from three-point land. Unstoppable.
Sure, Phoenix may not be the best defensive team around, but this is a group with three studs in KD, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. That didn't scare Edwards the least, especially in the last two contests. He went off for 36 in Game 3 before putting up 40 in the series-clincher.
It's clear that this Timberwolves squad is a force to be reckoned with as Edwards continues to lead the way. They're also full of confidence after taking down the Suns. Ant had a quiet first half on Sunday but stepped up when his team needed him most in the second half, dropping 18 points in the final frame.
“I came out (in the second half) like I got nine points, there is no way we can win this game if I don't get myself going,” Edwards told the NBA on TNT panel after the game.
Nuggets up next for Timberwolves
Unless the defending champions blow a 3-1 series lead against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Timberwolves will face the Denver Nuggets next, a rematch of last season's first round. Nikola Jokic and Co. eliminated Minnesota in five games, so the Wolves will definitely have revenge on their minds.
The season series was split down the middle, with two victories apiece. Many believe the Nuggets will repeat as NBA champions, but Minny will have their say in that happening. What's become clear is the Timberwolves are a very good team with a superstar at the forefront in Edwards.
KAT put it best:
“He’s the face of the league,” said teammate Karl-Anthony Towns, who sat next to Edwards as his reserved side took center stage when talking about his status in the NBA. “He hates when I say it, but it’s true. Like I said, ‘Future so bright, got to put the sunglasses on.”
Keep going, Ant.