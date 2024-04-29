The Minnesota Timberwolves made franchise history on Sunday night. For the first time in the Wolves’ 35-year history, Minnesota has swept an opponent. The dominant 4-0 series sweep of the Phoenix Suns came in convincing fashion as the Wolves’ collection of role players and dominant stars all played incredibly well.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaden McDaniels garnered serious national recognition for their defensive efforts on Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. Rudy Gobert set the record straight with his defensive dominance both in perimeter isolations and as a rim protector. Karl-Anthony Towns pieced together his first ever postseason series win capped with a 28 point and 10 rebound performance in the series-clinching Game 4.
However, rising above all the rest was ascending superstar Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves’ face of the franchise went nuclear in Phoenix on Sunday night. His 40 point, nine rebound and six assist showing cemented Minnesota’s spot in the second round of the playoff for the first time since the 2003-04 campaign.
Edwards’ heroics saved the day as he completely transcended the Suns’ big three when it mattered most. After multiple clutch triples, Ant-Man threw down a poster dunk marking an exclamation point on his unbelievable performance. After the conclusion of the series, future NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Durant gave Edwards his flowers for a terrific series.
Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards share their respect
After Game One of this first round series, Edwards tipped his cap to his predecessor. Ant was left in awe of Durant’s incredible shotmaking despite the Wolves’ convincing win to start the series.
“Did you see him in the third quarter? I felt like we was supposed to be up 15, 18 in the third quarter and, if I’m not mistaken, he made 4 or 5 straight buckets like it was nothing, I became a fan at one point. I was out there like ‘goddamn, he nice.’.. he’s the greatest to ever do it, man. My hat tips to him.”
Durant continued his incredible efficiency all series long, however it was not nearly enough to deal with the far-superior Timberwolves roster flush with talent from top to bottom. Edwards specifically was the trump card the Suns and Frank Vogel had no answer for. On the series, Minnesota’s lead guard averaged 31.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists. In the four games, Edwards shot 51.2% from the floor and connected on 43.8% of his threes.
Ant’s dominance on the floor clearly earned him another fan, this time from his long-time idol. At series’ end, KD shared his approval of Edwards’ talent.
“So impressed with Ant. So impressed with Ant. My favorite player to watch. Just grown so much since he came into the league… Just his love for the game shines bright. That’s one of the reasons I like him the most… Love everything about Ant. Everything.”
Durant’s comments clearly come from a sign of respect. The two battled it out all series long, but ultimately, Edwards got the better of Durant as he sent the Suns packing. The Timberwolves have a bit to figure out now as they deal with an injury to their head coach Chris Finch. Additionally, Minnesota awaits the conclusion of the series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets before starting their second-round series.