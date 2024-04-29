It's happening, folks! The Minnesota Timberwolves have won their first playoff series in 20 years, and they did it in style. What was supposed to be a close matchup instead became a completely dominating performance from the Wolves. Anthony Edwards and co. shut down the Phoenix Suns, sweeping them in four games to advance to the second round.
Edwards was the star of the show, outdueling Kevin Durant and Devin Booker at times. His all-around effort was a massive reason why the Timberwolves cruised through the first round. After the game, teammate Karl-Anthony Towns shouted out Edwards and called him a bona-fide star, per ClutchPoints.
“He's the face of the league. I've been saying that. He hates when I say it, but it's true.”
A pretty big claim, but it's looking more and more legitimate with every passing day. For one, Anthony Edwards is an extremely talented player. At just 22 years old, he's proving that he can be the leader of a playoff contender. The Timberwolves star's ability to score at all three levels while defend the best player of the other team is simply remarkable. He went toe-to-toe with Durant and even outplayed him in some games.
Also, Edwards is just an incredible character off the court. He's pretty charismatic, and fans can easily connect with his outgoing personality and hilarious quips. The Timberwolves certainly got themselves a star in Edwards. If he eventually becomes the “face of the league”, I'm sure most people will get behind that.
Edwards' incredible 2024 postseason
The Timberwolves came into the playoffs as the third seed, but they also had a real chance of avoiding the Suns by becoming the first seed. All season long, Minnesota, the Denver Nuggets, and the Oklahoma City Thunder were vying for that top seed. In the end, though, the ‘Wolves got the short end of the stick and ended up at number 3.
That they were in the this position at all is a surprise, though, if we're being honest. The Timberwolves were a pretty solid playoff team last season, but they certainly weren't the favorites in the Western Conference. This season, though, a much-improved defense and Edwards rising to the upper echelon of NBA stars propelled Minnesota to the top of the pecking order.
Still, there were some serious doubts about the Timberwolves' playoff potential. Regular season success is one thing, but the playoffs are a completely different beast. We've seen teams that were great in the regular season struggle in the postseason. The Kings were in the exact same spot as the ‘Wolves, and they got beat down by the Warriors.
Once the postseason hit, though, fans quickly realized that this was a different beast than before. The Timberwolves completely smoked the Suns in Game 2 and 3 of the playoffs. In the final game of the series, they survived Booker and Durant's final stand to finish the sweep and make it to the second round. Behind that performance is Edwards dropping 15 points in the third quarter to put the game away.
Edwards still doesn't quite believe that he's a star. Whether he likes it or not, he's becoming exactly that.
I asked Anthony Edwards if he considers himself a star yet. “Nah, not yet, man,” he said. “Not yet.”