Towns is dealing with left knee soreness as his presence in Saturday's game is in question.

As the Minnesota Timberwolves prepare to take on the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday, there is a possibility they will be without star Karl-Anthony Towns. He is on the NBA's official injury report as of 1:30 p.m. (EST) where Towns is “questionable” with left knee soreness.

Towns was powering through the injury the past few games, but was noticeably less explosive than his usual self as he was averaging 13 points while shooting 36.4 percent from the field which equates to making eight of his 22 attempted shots. While he usually uses his physicality to out-burst his opponent to the bucket, the knee injury has hindered his ability to do so.

Even with the key game against the Lakers Saturday night, Minnesota will seriously have to consider if they want to rest Towns to get him to 100 percent or for him to power through the injury like he has been doing. With how well the Timberwolves have been doing this season, the coaching staff might find it best for Towns to sit a game, especially since the team can play well without him.

Fans will know more about Towns' status throughout the day as the Timberwolves are looking to build off their win to the Dallas Mavericks last Thursday. If there is one aspect of the matchup against the Lakers on the side of Minnesota, it is that the game will be inside the Target Center where the team is 13-1.

The team is currently 23-7 which puts them at the very top of the Western Conference with the Oklahoma City Thunder two games back.