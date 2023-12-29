Anthony Edwards showed his superstar skills, dropping 44 vs. the Mavs.

Anthony Edwards fueled the Minnesota Timberwolves to a win Thursday night over a short-handed Dallas Mavericks squad playing without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. In a sloppy game, the Timberwolves turned the ball over 22 times and allowed 57 Mavs bench points. Despite this, Minnesota still came out on top due to Edwards’ stellar 44-point performance.

Complete offensive attack

On the night, Anthony Edwards flashed his scoring skillset on all three levels. When Ant’s perimeter shots are falling, he’s essentially impossible to cover. This proved true as Edwards ripped the cords on six triples on just 11 attempts. In addition to his distance shooting, Edwards has settled in nicely in the mid-range area of the floor. Between his one dribble pull-up jumpers and impressive, Jordan-esque fadeaways, Edwards’ shot-making devastated Dallas all night long.

Edwards is truly best, however, when he’s finding ways to get to the rim. Ant’s blend of strength, athleticism and touch as a finisher make him a truly dominant paint presence as a guard. A by-product of his downhill force is trips to the free throw line resulting from defensive fouls. Here’s what he had to say about his rim drives and if he’s looking for fouls on these chances.

“I’m never really looking for a foul,” Edwards said. “I’m always trying to finish, but if they foul me I’ll take it. [Finishing] is a big thing in my game. It’s what I’m really good at. When they’re not cutting it off, it’s pretty simple for me.”

Thursday night marked the second straight game in which the Wolves star netted double-digit free throw attempts. Finishing the night with 18 total free throw attempts, Edwards maximized his scoring output by earning free points in addition to scoring the ball on all three levels. If Edwards’ recent ability to get to the line is a sign of things to come, Minnesota’s offense will reach all-new heights.

Impacting winning outside of scoring

Anthony Edwards’ performance on Thursday night in the Timberwolves-Mavs game showcased more areas of growth from the up-and-coming superstar. While his scoring is tantalizing, his increased functionality as a passer is the key to unlocking Minnesota’s offense and their other talented weapons. The connection between Edwards and Rudy Gobert is perhaps the most essential pairing for Minnesota as they look to reach their potential.

With Chris Finch and the Wolves leaning more and more into high-volume pick-and-roll between Ant and Gobert, the duo has become an essential combo for good offense. One play stands out in particular from Thursday’s win. Early in the game, Gobert slips his screen leaving Ant with two defenders on him. In the past, the young guard would likely have looked to beat the double by turning the corner with his handle. Instead, this time he quickly identifies the double team and hits Gobert in stride for the finish.

Postgame, Edwards was asked about his chemistry with Gobert offensively.

“We got a good relationship,” Edwards said. “We talk all the time and I’m taking it on myself to find him more.”

To begin the game, Edwards scored or assisted on the Timberwolves’ first 11 points again signaling an uptick in his decision-making. The Timberwolves are relying on him to be a consistent decision-maker with the ball in his hands. While there may be some growing pains, it appears that the 22-year-old guard is taking the necessary steps to become Minnesota’s lead guard.

Edwards praises his coach

The Timberwolves' narrow win over the Mavs lengthened their stretch of preventing consecutive losses to start the season. As the sole team in the NBA to have not lost back-to-back games, the Timberwolves’ ability to bounce back after losses is a sign of maturity. The All-Star guard highlighted his head coach’s ability to get the team back in the right direction after a tough loss.

“I think Finchy does a great job of not dwelling on [a loss]. Especially a bad loss. Shoutout to him. He does a great job.”

Unlike last season, Minnesota controls the momentum not only in a single game but for multiple games on end. Attention to detail in film study and good in-game adjustments have helped the Wolves prevent dropping games consecutively. While preventing consecutive losses, multiple lengthy win streaks have helped cushion the Timberwolves lead in the Western Conference.

With Edwards reaching new stratospheres as an individual, everything is coming into place around him. While Edwards looks to make the jump from an All-Star to All-NBA caliber, the Timberwolves continue to find ways to string together good showings. Ant will be searching for another elite performance as Minnesota hosts the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday in a battle between two high-quality Western Conference teams both looking for a win.