Karl-Anthony Towns is still dealing with a knee injury...

After back-to-back disappointing performances from Karl-Anthony Towns, he finds himself back on the Minnesota Timberwolves’ status report prior to Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

While playing through left knee soreness against both Oklahoma City and Dallas in Minnesota’s past two games, KAT has been rendered rather ineffective in that stretch. In his past two games, Towns is averaging just 13 points on 8-of-22 (36.4%) shooting.

Outside of just his shot not falling, Towns has clearly not been himself these past two outings. Towns posted 10 total turnovers against the Thunder and Mavs, in which a notable amount have come through offensive fouls. Perhaps missing his usual downhill burst, the seven-footer has struggled to beat his man off the dribble. These plays often result with poor turnovers or tough missed shots.

Despite his admirable efforts to play in as many games as possible, Towns’ just hasn’t been his usual self, even outside of scoring. KAT is averaging just seven rebounds and recorded zero steals or blocks over the past two games.

Minnesota listed the lethal shooting big man as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game vs. Los Angeles Lakers: QUESTIONABLE

Towns – Left Knee Soreness OUT

Clark – Right Achilles Tendon Rupture Rehab

Miller – G League Assignment

Moore Jr. – G League Assignment — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) December 29, 2023

Saturday will be a good test on how impactful Karl-Anthony Towns’ injury truly is. After missing a game a week ago in Sacramento followed by two poor performances, the All-NBA big man is looking to bounce back in a big way. Facing off against the Lakers, the Wolves likely need Towns to play… and play up to his standards.

On the season, the two-time All-Star averages 21.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. His efficiency specifically stands out with 50.8/41.0/88.9 splits on the year. As KAT flirts with a 50-40-90 season, Minnesota’s offense is best when Towns is on his A game.