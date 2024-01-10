Karl-Anthony Towns' had his Kodak moment with Mo Wagner.

Everything is going well for the Minnesota Timberwolves. They are up big against the Orlando Magic and it looks like they plan to keep it that way. The best thing about this squad is that when one player like Anthony Edwards does not put up numbers, others step up. This is exactly what Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns have been doing. The latter even put up a highlight at the expense of Mo Wagner.

The Timberwolves bench erupted when Karl-Anthony Towns caught Mo Wagner in the air. Everyone was pointing at the Magic player and jeering him after the insane posterizer.

KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS POSTER OVER MOE WAGNER 😤 The whole Timberwolves bench was pointing at Wagner after 🤣pic.twitter.com/FnVjha3u7D — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 10, 2024

There is a lot more where those came from and the Timberwolves are showing them where. They currently have a massive 30-point lead entering the half. Towns is leading them in scoring with 23 big points along with dropping four dimes and grabbing five boards. Rudy Gobert is also holding his own masterclass. The big man currently has a monster double-double with 15 points and rebounds.

The scariest thing in this Timberwolves offense? Anthony Edwards has still not gone berserk. He has so far played eight minutes which notched them four points and a single assist. However, there is no need to worry as Mike Conley and Naz Reid have also delivered insane performances for the night. The guard delivered seven dimes while the big man had nine points and four rebounds.

Someone should block off all the roads to the Kia Center. A demolition job will be in store for the Timberwolves.