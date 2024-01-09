Karl-Anthony Towns is forever grateful that he became teammates with Ricky Rubio.

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns has fond memories of playing alongside Ricky Rubio, who just recently announced his retirement from the NBA. After all, Towns was able to catch the tail end of Rubio's stint in the Twin Cities, as they played together in Minnesota for two seasons from the 2015-16 to 2016-17 campaigns. They also teamed up again during the 2020-21 season.

“I feel like anyone that’s been blessed to play with Ricky, probably has the same stories or feeling playing with him. Just how great of a human being he is, how great of a professional he is,” Towns said of his former teammate with the Timberwolves during a recent appearance on Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

KAT remembers time with Ricky Rubio during first year with the Timberwolves

Towns also shared a great story about how nice of a teammate Rubio was, not just on the court but most especially off of it. Most people know Rubio as a savvy passer, but Towns' story will let people realize that the Spaniard is an even a much better person.

“My story with him is when I first got to Minnesota, got drafted, and the first person that welcomed me into Minnesota was Ricky. He took me to a restaurant in Minnesota and just showed me around the city. Drove me around the city, showing me spots I should know about and just really welcomed me to Minnesota and made me feel comfortable. I just think that’s how Ricky always is with all of his teammates, he makes everyone feel so comfortable, so loved and cared for. Not even talking about him as a basketball player…but just as a human. I’m forever grateful to him for making me a better man.”

Apart from the Timberwolves, Rubio also suited up in the NBA for the Utah Jazz, the Phoenix Suns, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Rubio announced the end of his time in the NBA earlier this January via a heartfelt letter. Rubio leaves the NBA with career league averages of 10.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.8 steals through 698 games played.