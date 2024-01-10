How did the Timberwolves locker room react?

Before the incident with Jusuf Nurkic, Draymond Green was first warned after he put Rudy Gobert in a headlock. The Minnesota Timberwolves' shot blocker was struggling to get out of the position. Now, the Golden State Warriors star is being reinstated after the suspensions that he had gone through. But, the memory will always stick with Karl-Anthony Towns. This is especially because he saw the incident firsthand, via Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

While a lot of heated heads may have been expected out of the situation, the Timberwolves were quite the opposite, “I wish I could tell you something cool but honestly, we laughed about it. It wasn’t even anything serious… We stayed composed, we stayed mature, and we made some really big plays at the end to win.”

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns lashes back

The Timberwolves stretch forward would then lash back at some comments that stated that he should have taken action, “I don’t know what people wanted me to do but it would’ve been three big old basketball players and a full Nelson would have been crazy. Just got full Nelsons going on.”

Draymond Green has since apologized for his actions. But, a lot of individuals have been skeptical because the Warriors star immediately broke his promise and took a swing at Jusuf Nurkic.

For the Timberwolves big men, this was nothing more than a funny event. Karl-Anthony Towns noted how strong his relationship is with Rudy Gobert. He even unveiled how they treat the incident, “Me and Rudy’s relationship has helped our team tremendously and it’s because we just want to win. We never had any problems, even after all of that. It’s funny enough, me and him are laughing about it more than anything.

While some players in the league are struggling with their attitude, it seems like both of these individuals will just play Call of Duty and create better team chemistry. Hopefully, the Timberwolves no longer have to face these types of distractions. They are en route to a great regular season that may even net them a Larry O'Brien trophy come the summer of this year.