Rudy Gobert gets brutally honest on ‘weird’ feeling ahead of first Jazz showdown

Rudy Gobert’s debut with the Minnesota Timberwolves went quite well on Wednesday night. He scored 23 points and hauled in 16 rebounds to help lead Minnesota to a 115-108 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in their season opener. Now, Gobert will have to prepare to take on his old team, the Utah Jazz, in his second game of the season.

Gobert spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Jazz, and played a big role in their revival over the past few seasons. But Utah blew everything up this offseason and decided to rebuild, which resulted in Gobert ending up in Minnesota. Now Gobert will have to play his old team, and he thinks it will be weird going up against the team he was trying to help win games just a few months ago.

Rudy Gobert faces his former team, the Utah Jazz, on Friday night: pic.twitter.com/6av8dlvw37 — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) October 20, 2022

Gobert’s perspective certainly makes sense here, as he spent every second of his career prior to this season working on leading the Jazz to victory. Now, he’s going to be set to go against some of his former teammates and coaches in attempt to lead his new team to victory. It’s one of the stranger parts of switching teams in the NBA.

It may be a bit weird for Gobert in the buildup to the game, but once the opening tip takes place, he will surely be focused on winning the game for Minnesota. If his Timberwolves debut is any indication, Rudy Gobert is set for a big game against his former team, and it will be it will be interesting to see whether he can continue his strong play in his second game of the season.