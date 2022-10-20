Rudy Gobert spits on his haters with record-setting Timberwolves debut

When the Minnesota Timberwolves sold the farm to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz in the past offseason, the move was met with plenty of criticisms. After all, why would they give up that much for a player that hasn’t even helped his previous team get close to the championship, let alone contend for it?

Gobert has certainly heard the noise, and so in his first official game with the Timberwolves, he put on a performance to silence them.

The Frenchman had a monster double-double to lead the Timberwolves to a big 115-108 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in their season opener. He scored 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to power Minnesota, especially in a night when Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards struggled to get anything going offensively.

Even more amazing, Gobert made 10 of his 15 shots. His 16 boards is also the most rebounds a player made in their Timberwolves debut, breaking the mark set by Al Jefferson back in the 2007-8 season, per Justin Kubatko of Basketball Reference.

Naturally as the haters went silent on Wednesday, Rudy Gobert’s supporters flooded Twitter to react to his big showing. While it’s only one game, many can already see the potential of the Timberwolves once they get everything together and they start clicking.

Strong showing for Rudy Gobert — A Laker's Fan. (@JustLakeshow) October 20, 2022

Great debut for Rudy Gobert. Excited for this season and the potential we have https://t.co/EEAsw9ufVl — S.H. (@SalimDKD) October 20, 2022

Your boy is legit and won us the game hands down. Rudy Gobert is

E L I T E https://t.co/a1WSOBSqFe — The Daily Wolves (@TheDailyWolves) October 20, 2022

Bruh Rudy gobert had the most points on the T wolves tonight, they gone be scary if he scoring like that — Jah (@babyfvcejay) October 20, 2022

Gobert set the bar high for himself with his epic Timberwolves debut, but given his efficiency and overall performance, there is no reason to believe he couldn’t keep up such production. The season will be long, but the Minnesota faithful have a lot more to look forward to now.