Zach Wilson wasn’t subtle when he delivered a message to his New York Jets teammates after three key offensive players were injured against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

“I said a little something there in the huddle,” Wilson explained. “Take advantage of this opportunity to step up. ‘Time to grow a pair,’ I think is what I said.”

The Jets clearly followed the lead of their quarterback. They grinded out a 16-9 road victory after losing running back Breece Hall, tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker and wide receiver Corey Davis in the first half.

“I think the guys got the message,” Zach Wilson said. “Guys stepped up.”

Jets over come injuries to Breece Hall, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Corey Davis

Hall sustained a knee injury and was carted to the locker room late in the second quarter. The electric rookie running back had exploded for a 62-yard touchdown in the first quarter, his fifth TD already this season.

After the game, coach Robert Saleh said the “initial diagnosis doesn’t look good” and that Hall likely has an ACL injury.

Breece Hall is gone! Touchdown Jets! NYJvsDEN pic.twitter.com/E7PMcDI4wX — GridironHeroics (@GridironHeroics) October 23, 2022

Vera-Tucker, the Jets most consistent offensive lineman, left the game with an elbow injury and did not return. Davis, a veteran wide receiver, was knocked from the win with a knee injury. Saleh said he doesn’t think Davis’ injury is long term.

“All those guys going down today, I didn’t even know what was going on,” Wilson explained. “I’m in the huddle and I’m like, ‘Where’re they at?’

“It’s tough with all those guys because they’re all great players, they’re all balling. But unfortunately, it’s part of the NFL, right? Next-man-up mentality.”

The Jets did little on offense after losing those three key pieces. But they did manage three field goals by Greg Zuerlein after Hall’s long TD run.

Zach Wilson was 16 for 26 and 121 yards in the air and was erratic with several of this throws. He was sacked three times but did an excellent job on many occasions eluding a fierce Broncos pass rush. He also rushed for 24 yards on four carries in the gritty victory.

The backbone to the win was provided by the Jets defense. It was another outstanding performance by a unit that is becoming one of the best in the NFL.

The win improved the Jets record to 5-2. They have won four straight games for the first time since 2015. They will host the New England Patriots next week.