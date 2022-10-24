A brutal injury update on New York Jets running back Breece Hall took some of the luster off the team’s 16-9 win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Coach Robert Saleh announced after the victory that Hall likely sustained an ACL injury to his knee.

“Breece doesn’t look good,” Saleh explained. “He’s got his knee. Initial diagnosis is not good. We’ll see tomorrow.”

Robert Saleh says Breece Hall's initial diagnosis, likely related to his ACL, is "not good": pic.twitter.com/GOCaetPd6U — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 23, 2022

Breece Hall was hurt late in the first half when he was gang tackled by four Denver defenders on a two-yard run near the Jets sideline. His knee bent awkwardly and he remained down after the play. Hall limped to the sideline and then was helped to a cart and driven to the locker room.

It’s a devastating blow for the Jets. The rookie is a home run threat any time he touches the ball. He had actually given the Jets a 7-0 lead Sunday with an explosive 62-yard touchdown run.

“He’s a heckuva’ football player and when you lose great football players, it’s not good,” Saleh added.

Breece Hall is gone! Touchdown Jets! NYJvsDEN pic.twitter.com/E7PMcDI4wX — GridironHeroics (@GridironHeroics) October 23, 2022

Hall had 72 yards on four carries in the Week 7 game. He leads the Jets with 453 yards rushing and five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving) this season. Last week he had his first 100-yard rushing game in the NFL, gaining 116 yards on 20 carries.

Now, it’s quite possible his season is over. However, Hall was able to tweet a positive message after the victory.

Resilient! Through all the trials and tribulations🙏🏾 JETS WIN!!!!!! #LFG — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) October 23, 2022

The Jets also lost right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker and wide receiver Corey Davis to first-half injuries. Vera-Tucker sustained an elbow injury and will be evaluated Monday. Davis has a knee injury and was cleared to return but did not play in the second half as a precaution. Saleh said Davis’ injury doesn’t appear to be long term.

Despite the injuries, the Jets managed to win their fourth straight game and improve to 5-2. They host the New England Patriots next week.