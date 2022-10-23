Breece Hall was ruled out for the rest of the New York Jets’ game against the Denver Broncos after sustaining a knee injury in the second quarter Sunday.

The rookie running back was slow to get up after a two-yard run near the Jets sideline. After being helped off the field, Hall was unable to walk to the dressing room and had to be placed on a cart.

Breece Hall has been ruled out after this injury. pic.twitter.com/7FYykvNPvD — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 23, 2022

Earlier in the game, Breece Hall exploded for a 62-yard touchdown run, giving the Jets a 7-0 lead. New York took a 10-9 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Hall had 72 yards on four carries Sunday. He leads the Jets with 453 yards rushing this season. Last week he had his first 100-yard rushing game in the NFL, gaining 116 yards on 20 carries against the Green Bay Packers.

Three important offensive players were hurt in the first half for the Jets. Besides Hall, right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker sustained an elbow injury and wide receiver Corey Davis left with a knee injury. Vera-Tucker has since been ruled out as well, while Davis remains questionable to return against the Broncos.

Second-year pro Michael Carter will assume the bulk of the load at running back with Hall out. After replacing Hall, Carter had a 37-yard catch and run. He also had two carries for five yards on the ground in the first half.

Carter led the Jets in rushing with 639 yards in 14 games as a rookie last season.