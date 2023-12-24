Tennessee Titans superstar RB Derrick Henry has a WILD passing statline throughout his NFL career, showing his ability to be a dual threat

In a league dominated by stellar quarterbacks, Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans is making waves with his unexpected prowess in the passing game. After an impressive touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks, Henry's career passing stats have sent shockwaves through the NFL, prompting some to jokingly dub him the most efficient quarterback in league history.

DERRICK HENRY THROWS A TD PASS TO CHIGOZIEM OKONKWO 😱pic.twitter.com/8hFfd9uU9v — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 24, 2023

The revelation came via a tweet from Fantasy Focus' Field Yates, shedding light on Henry's remarkable career passing numbers: 7 completions on 9 attempts, 37 passing yards, and an impressive four touchdowns. It's a performance that not only defies expectations but also places Henry in rarefied air among some of the NFL's greatest signal-callers.

Henry's aerial display against the Seahawks added another layer to his already multifaceted skill set. The towering running back showcased his versatility, leaping over defenders and firing a precise pass to wide receiver Chig Okonkwo, highlighting that Henry's talents extend beyond the ground game.

“Sunday wasn't Henry's first rodeo when it comes to finding the promised land via aerial delivery. Henry is something of a passing wizard, sporting a career stat-line that would leave the sport's greatest passers green with envy,” noted the tweet.

Delving into the specifics of Henry's passing prowess, his career totals underscore a level of efficiency that is the envy of many quarterbacks. With a completion rate of 77.8%, 37 passing yards, and an impressive four touchdowns, Henry boasts a quarterback rating of 117.5. To put this into perspective, Henry's rating surpasses the career rating of Patrick Mahomes, widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

While it's not a direct comparison of skill as a quarterback, the numbers showcase Henry's exceptional ability to make plays when given the opportunity to air it out. The four touchdowns in just nine attempts emphasize not only accuracy but a penchant for delivering in crucial moments.

Henry's passing performances have become a spectacle of beauty on the gridiron, reminiscent of a conductor coaxing sweet melodies from his orchestra. Whether facing top-tier competition or executing delicate passes, Henry's scores have an artistic flair that adds to the intrigue of his already illustrious career.

As the Titans navigate the late-season after being eliminated from the playoffs, Derrick Henry's unexpected contribution as a passer adds a dynamic element to their offensive arsenal. Opposing defenses, already burdened with the challenge of containing Derrick Henry as a rushing threat, now face the additional challenge of defending against his evolving aerial skills.

The question of whether Henry is a better quarterback than the likes of Mahomes remains subjective, but there's no denying the impact and excitement generated by the Titans' star player. As the NFL season winds down, Derrick Henry's dual-threat capabilities elevate the Titans' prospect for next season, proving once again that in the unpredictable world of football, anything can happen when a running back turns into a quarterback maestro.