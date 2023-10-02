Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans evened up their 2023 record at 2-2 with a dominant 27-3 win over the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. Henry was truly a jack of all trades in the resounding Titans victory, not only rushing for a touchdown but throwing for one as well.

The play occurred towards the end of the second quarter, when Henry lined up in the wildcat formation and began to run with the ball before abruptly stopping and lofting it a few yards to teammate Josh Whyle, who was all alone in the end zone.

After the game, Henry joked about the play, which was the third passing touchdown of his career.

“I don’t know why they don’t respect me [as a passer] at this point man, but hopefully I earn that at some point,” Henry joked, per John Glennon of the Nashville Post. “I got to find out my QBR rating. It might be pretty good.”

It's been a very up and down start to the 2023 season for the Titans. In Week Two, Tennessee lost to the Cleveland Browns by the exact same 27-3 score that they won by against the Bengals on Sunday.

In addition to the passing touchdown, Derrick Henry was also tremendous on the ground against Cincinnati, taking 22 carries for 122 yards and a rushing touchdown to help his team bounce back from the crushing Browns loss.

Up next for the Titans is a visit to Indiana for a date with the Indianapolis Colts on October 8. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET from Lucas Oil Stadium.