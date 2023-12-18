Derrick Henry gets real about the Titans being eliminated from the playoffs.

The Tennessee Titans fought as hard as they could on Sunday, but it wasn't enough after the Houston Texans stole the win away in overtime. Unfortunately, the loss eliminated Tennessee from the playoffs. After the game, Derrick Henry shared his thoughts on the season.

Technically, the Titans still had a chance to make the playoffs entering this game. Henry shares that the entire organization felt they could make a postseason appearance had they won out, per team reporter, Jim Wyatt. Despite the disappointing loss, Derrick Henry hopes Tennessee can still win out and “end the season on a high note.”

“We felt like we had a chance to be close to slipping in if we won out. It's tough, knowing we have three (games) left. There's definitely a sour taste in your mouth. But there's three games and we have to try to do the best we can to win those, and finish the season on a positive note.”

The Titans couldn't get anything going offensively throughout this entire game. Derrick Henry finished the day with a measly nine yards off of 16 carries. The Texans continuously got into the backfield. For some reason, Tennessee's offensive coordinator kept calling run plays over and over and over again.

It also doesn't help the Titans have arguably the worst offensive line in the league. The front office will have some work to do in the offseason. Hopefully, the franchise builds around Will Levis so he can truly thrive in the NFL.

The three games remaining on the schedule are the Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, and Jacksonville Jaguars. With the Titans eliminated from the playoffs, all they have to look forward to is which pick they'll have in the 2024 NFL Draft.