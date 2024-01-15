The Titans will interview Eagles OC Brian Johnson for their head coaching spot, which may excite Eagles fans.

As the NFL Playoffs roll on, the Tennessee Titans are looking for their next head coach and interviewing candidates after firing Mike Vrabel. The Titans will surely have a long list of potential coaches, and reports are that it will start with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.

“The #Titans requested to interview #Eagles OC Brian Johnson for their vacant HC opening, source said,” according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Monday. “That interview should happen at some point after his team plays today, along with Bobby Slowik, Dan Quinn, Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson and potentially others.”

In addition to Brian Johnson, it seems like the Titans head coach candidates are mostly still playing in the NFL Playoffs, outside of Quinn, the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. The others on that list are the Texans OC (Slowik) and both Detroit Lions coordinators (DC Glenn and OC Ben Johnson).

The choice to interview Brian Johnson is an interesting one. The Eagles OC has been the target of criticism this season as the Philly offense has dropped from second in points scored and yards in 2022 under Shane Steichen to seventh in points and eighth in yards under Johnson.

Brian Johnson does help the Titans comply with the Rooney Rule designed to promote interviews for minority candidates, but so would Glenn.

After firing Mike Vrabel, who had a 54-45 record as Titans head coach, owner Amy Adams Strunk and general manager Ran Carthon have said that they will consider coaches on both sides of the ball. This list of potential Titans head coach candidates surely illustrates that.

However, after years with the defensive-minded Vrabel at the helm, it seems like the odds are the team ultimately goes with an offensive-minded coach, which gives Brian Johnson, Ben Johnson, and Slowik a leg up on the competition.