The Tennessee Titans fired head coach Mike Vrabel on Tuesday, and owner Amy Adams Strunk detailed why in the team's statement.

“As the NFL continues to innovate and evolve, I believe the teams best positioned for sustained success will be those who empower an aligned and collaborative team across all football functions,” Amy Adamd Strunk said in the Titans' statement. “Last year, we began a shift in our approach to football leadership and made several changes to our personnel to advance that plan. As I continued to assess the state of our team, I arrived at the conclusion that the team would also benefit from the fresh approach and perspective of a new coaching staff.”

Strunk referenced the firing of general manager Jon Robinson during the 2022 season. Ran Carthon is the general manager of the Titans now, and Strunk's comments indicate that the organization wants to bring in a head coach that is aligned with Ran Carthon's vision. It is unknown whether or not Mike Vrabel and Carthon disagreed a lot when it came to the philosophy. Regardless, the Titans are moving on.

Vrabel spent six seasons with the Titans, leading them to the AFC Championship in 2019, and the No. 1 seed in the AFC in 2021. The last two seasons, the Titans have faltered and went under .500. Strunk decided it was time to move on.

It will be interesting to see who the Titans hire as their new head coach, and if Vrabel can land on his feet with a new head coaching job this offseason.