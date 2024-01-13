Betting odds for Titans next head coach has changed, as Bobby Slowik becomes favorite to replace Mike Vrabel.

The Tennessee Titans are currently conducting interviews for their next head coach after firing Mike Vrabel at the conclusion of the regular season. At first, Bill Belichick was the immediate favorite to land the job. However, the betting odds have since shifted in Bobby Slowik's favor.

Slowik is currently the offensive coordinator of the Houston Texans. That offense has seen a ton of success this season with CJ Stroud immediately looking like a franchise quarterback. Despite the Titans already having interviewed three candidates, Bobby Slowik is currently the +200 favorite.

The odds have changed a lot since the Titans first fired Mike Vrabel as head coach. The top six odds currently include Bobby Slowik (+200), Antonio Pierce (+310), Bill Belichick (+450), Ben Johnson (+700), Dan Quinn (+850), and Mike Kafka (+1000).

Slowik has become a rather popular name in this year's coaching carousel. He's climbed the ranks within the NFL rather quickly, as he began his career as a defensive assistant with the Washington Commanders. This season with the Texans was his first time ever being a coordinator though and the team has seen a ton of success.

On top of that Bobby Slowik is closely tied with Titans' general manager, Ran Carthon. They both worked for the San Francisco 49ers for several years. Additionally, many believe Tennessee wants to hire an offensive minded coach to help develop Will Levis. So, it makes sense why Slowik is the current betting favorite for this franchise.

The Titans have requested an interview with Slowik for the head coach job. However, they'll have to wait until the first round of the playoffs end before conducting that interview. We'll see how it plays out, but Slowik is certainly a name to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.