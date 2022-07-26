Titans’ preseason plans for Derrick Henry after injury-plagued 2021 season

The Tennessee Titans are preparing for the 2022-2023 season. That being said, the team needed to come up with a solid game plan for Derrick Henry, to ensure his availability come Week 1.

According to Mike Vrabel, the Titans are limiting Henry’s activity ahead of the regular season. The head coach discussed the team’s plan for Henry ahead of training camp on Tuesday. He told the media that he doesn’t plan on Henry playing in any of the Titans’ three preseason games in August (per NFL.com).

Ultimately, this is likely the best idea for Derrick Henry. He entered the 2021 season strong after earning the title of Offensive Player of the Year just the year before.

Unfortunately, Henry only got to play roughly half of the 2021-2022 season because of the Jones fracture he suffered in the Titans’ Week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The foot fracture sidelined him for the rest of the regular season, and he returned for the Titans’ only playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January.

Before suffering the injury, Derrick Henry had a good chance at breaking the record for the most rushing yards in a season. He recorded 937 rushing yards in only eight games. The record of 2,105 yards was set by former running back Eric Dickerson back in 1984.

Henry is currently 100% healthy ahead of his seventh season in the NFL. And, with the Titans’ preseason precautions, he should be ready to go for Week 1 against the New York Giants.