The Tennessee Titans are back at the drawing board for the 2024 NFL offseason. They are armed with a fresh set of draft picks aimed at reviving their fortunes. The 2024 NFL Draft presents a beacon of hope for the Titans. It's a chance to recalibrate and reinforce their roster with young, dynamic talent. This mock draft explores the potential moves Tennessee might make to steer their ship back into postseason waters, emphasizing not just skill, but also fit and future potential.
Tennessee Titans' 2023 Season Recap
The Titans' 2023 season was a narrative of missed opportunities and unfulfilled potential. Finishing with a disappointing 6-11 record, the Titans found themselves on the outside looking in during the playoff season. Their struggles were multi-faceted, with inconsistent play calling and injuries undermining what many fans hoped would be a promising campaign. The offense often looked out of sync, and the defense, while sturdy at times, couldn't consistently hold off their adversaries. This performance starkly highlighted the gaps that need to be filled. This is a task for which the 2024 Draft holds significant promise.
With the playoff absence clearly in the rearview mirror, the Titans' front office led by GM Ran Carthon knows that action is required to avoid a repeat of 2023. It’s apparent that to forge a path back to contention, the team must enhance both their offensive line and their defensive prowess. Additionally, injecting some excitement and reliability into their receiving corps could help balance their offensive attack. That could make them a multifaceted threat in a fiercely competitive AFC South.
Draft Context
Among the more anticipated selections in the 2024 draft is Joe Alt from Notre Dame heading to the Titans. This seems a logical fit given Tennessee’s offensive tackles were near the bottom of the league in pass protection last season. Although they addressed several offensive needs through free agency, the tackle position remains a critical vulnerability. They could also see improvements at tight end. That's a position that has underperformed significantly last year.
On the defensive front, the Titans were without a single lineman who played at least 100 snaps last season. Their top pressure creator, Denico Autry, has also left for a division rival, the Texans. Yes, they still maintain a solid core with players like Jeffery Simmons and Harold Landry III. However, adding another dynamic player would certainly bolster their defensive line.
Here we will look at the rookie prospects that the Tennessee Titans might pick up in our 7-round 2024 Mock Draft.
Pick No. 7: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
With the seventh pick, the Titans are expected to select Joe Alt. He is arguably the top offensive tackle in this draft class. At 6'9 and 321 pounds, Alt's impressive stature and consistent performance at Notre Dame make him a clear choice. Remember that he was a two-time First-team AP All-American. His ability to solidify the offensive line for years to come addresses the most glaring need on the Titans' roster.
Pick No. 46: Adisa Isaac, WR, Oregon
Switching to defense, Adisa Isaac is an edge rusher from Penn State who has shown promise with 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 2023. Known for his relentless energy and effective hand techniques, Isaac has the foundational skills to excel at the professional level.
Pick No. 106: Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville
Wide receiver isn't as critical a priority for the Titans now, thanks to acquiring Calvin Ridley. Yet, with DeAndre Hopkins approaching free agency post-2024, planning ahead remains crucial.
Jamari Thrash brings a new dynamic to the wide receiver group. After four years in the Sun Belt, Thrash played his final college season in the ACC. He finished 2023 with 63 receptions, 858 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. Thrash offers the Titans an additional slot receiver option, providing a contingency should Treylon Burks not meet expectations.
Pick No. 146: Jordan Jefferson, DL, LSU
Focusing on the defensive line, where the Titans are in dire need of reinforcement, Jordan Jefferson from LSU is targeted. Sure, his college production was moderate. That said, his exceptional athleticism displayed at the combine and his knack for penetrating the backfield suggest he could significantly enhance the defensive front alongside stalwarts like Jeffery Simmons.
Pick No. 182: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State
At linebacker, the Titans could benefit from the robust tackling and field presence of Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg. Last season, he logged 82 tackles and showed potential despite his limitations in pass coverage. Eichenberg's physical attributes could make him a valuable late-round pick for the Titans, who are looking to bolster their linebacker corps.
Pick No. 242: Marcellas Dial, CB, South Carolina
In the later rounds, addressing depth becomes crucial. Cornerback Marcellas Dial from South Carolina fits the bill. Despite concerns about his athletic scoring, Dial's physical style and ability to contest passes could provide the needed depth in the Titans' secondary. He would complement established players like L’Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie.
Pick No. 252: Frank Crum, OT, Wyoming
Finally, with their last selection, the Titans could further strengthen their offensive line by picking Frank Crum from Wyoming. At 6'8 and 313 pounds, Crum brings considerable size and unexpected athleticism. His extensive starting experience in college makes him an excellent choice to round out the draft picks.
This strategy in the 7-round mock draft aims to fortify essential positions across both offense and defense, setting a strong foundation for the Tennessee Titans to rebuild and progress in the coming seasons.