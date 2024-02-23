Don't expect to see Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki in the MCU's Deadpool and Wolverine.
During an appearance at ComFest in Kuwait (via @katerinaki28 on X), Hiddleston was asked about appearing in the upcoming film.
“I don't know. And if I did, I might not be allowed to tell you,” he said. “But I truly don't know. Marvel are correctly very protective of their information so that when you go to the movie for the first time, the surprises jump out of the screen.
“I've seen the trailer, [it] looks good!” he concluded.
New!!!Tom Hiddleston at Comfest- Kuwait! #TomHiddleston #hiddleston #hiddlestoners #comfest #kuwait pic.twitter.com/uAizziT9cu
— Kateslife15 (@katerinaki28) February 22, 2024
Since 2011, Hiddleston has played Loki in the MCU. He was introduced in the inaugural Thor film in 2011 and appeared in several other MCU projects. After his character died in Avengers: Infinity War, Hiddleston got a chance to lead his own Disney+ series. Loki has run for two seasons on the streaming service and teams Hiddleston's character up with the TVA (Time Variance Authority).
Deadpool and Wolverine, the third film in the Deadpool trilogy, is the only MCU film slated for 2024. It is bringing back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine after his character died in James Mangold's film, Logan. Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Jennifer Garner are amongst the others reprising their roles from past films.
Tom Hiddleston's career outside of MCU
While known for his role of Loki, Hiddleston has starred in several high-profile projects. Hiddleston gagined notoriety for his roles in the likes of War Horse, The Deep Blue Sea, and Midnight in Paris. Some of his other credits include Crimson Peak, I Saw the Light, and Kong: Skull Island.