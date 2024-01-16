Swifties are always on their game

Speculation and raised eyebrows ensued among fans and Swifties as Tom Hiddleston, Taylor Swift‘s ex-boyfriend, made a brief appearance at the 2024 Emmy Awards on Monday, January 15, USMagazine reports. Presenting the award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie alongside Loki co-star Ke Huy Quan, Hiddleston's comments during the ceremony sparked speculation of a subtle nod to his past romance with Swift.

Addressing the audience, Hiddleston remarked, “Good evening, everyone. It’s wonderful to be here. You all look lovely.” Quan playfully interjected, saying, “Hi everyone, Tom Hiddleston wants all of you to know he loves me very much, right Tom?” The crowd laughed as Hiddleston responded, “I love you, man.”

Swifties were quick to speculate that the exchange might be a playful reference to Hiddleston's short-lived romance with Taylor Swift in 2016. During their three-month relationship, Hiddleston was famously photographed wearing an “I [heart] T.S.” tank top during Swift's 4th of July party in Rhode Island.

In an interview with GQ in March 2017, Hiddleston addressed the incident, explaining, “The truth is, it was the Fourth of July, and a public holiday, and we were playing a game, and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ‘Does anyone have a T-shirt?' And one of her friends said, ‘I’ve got this.' … And we all laughed about it. It was a joke.”

Additionally, fans noted that E!'s red carpet coverage appeared to play Swift's song “Style” as Hiddleston arrived at the event, adding another layer of intrigue to the evening.

The subtle nods and references during the Emmys night left fans speculating about Hiddleston's playful acknowledgment of his past relationship with the global pop icon Taylor Swift.