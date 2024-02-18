Josh Brolin is playing coy about his future as Cable and if audiences can expect to see him in Deadpool and Wolverine.

Alongside the titular heroes, Deadpool and Wolverine set to feature plenty of other characters from 20th Century Fox's slice of the Marvel universe including Jennifer Garner's Elektra and Aaron Stanford's Pyro among others. Questions still linger, though, as to the status of Josh Brolin's Cable, and a new update from the actor hasn't provided much more clarity into the character's future.

Brolin was asked about the possibility of returning as Cable for Deadpool and Wolverine by Collider, via MovieWeb, while promoting the upcoming release of Dune 2. The actor was asked point blank if audiences can expect to see him in Deadpool's official MCU debut, and instead of giving an equally point blank answer, Brolin kept it as vague as he possible could.

“No. I don't know. Because Ryan [Reynolds] doesn’t like me? I don’t know… I don't know,” Brolin joked. He then followed by simply saying “maybe.”

His answer may not come as a surprise to some fans, though, as most actors attached to major franchises or universes like Marvel due to the security studios try to keep on shows or films set in said franchises. It hasn't stopped some actors from spilling information, however, as Tom Holland has become somewhat infamous for his ability to let potential spoilers slip out on accident during interviews.

In Brolin's case, though, it does get slightly more complicated due to his association with both the MCU and Fox's Marvel universe.

Along with Cable in Deadpool 2, Brolin portrayed Thanos in multiple MCU films starting from the first Guardians of the Galaxy up through Avengers: Endgame.

The silver-lining, though, is it doesn't close the door on Brolin reprising Cable for Deadpool and Wolverine. Thanos was an entirely CGI character Brolin did performance capture for, while Cable was entirely live-action. The Mad Titan's death at the end of Endgame, compounded with the multiverse-hoping adventure Deadpool will be on, also make it easier to potentially feature Cable in Deadpool's next film.

Deadpool and Wolverine is scheduled to release in theaters on July 26, 2024.