Travis and Jason Kelce are All-Pro NFL players and rising podcasters. Let's meet Travis and Jason Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed.

Travis and Jason Kelce's parents are Donna and Ed Kelce. Travis and Jason grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. They attended Cleveland Heights High School, playing on their football team.

Travis is two years younger than Jason, but once he graduated from high school, he joined Jason at the University of Cincinnati. Their college careers went through identical timelines. Jason graduated from high school as a running back, while Travis was a quarterback.

Midway through their college careers, Travis switched to tight end, and Jason moved to the offensive line. This was where they played when the pair went on to have possible Hall of Fame careers in the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Travis Kelce with the 63rd overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. A big reason was the hiring of Andy Reid, who was Jason's coach in Philadelphia. Reid was familiar with the Kelce family and believed Travis would be an asset.

Travis became better than Reid could have ever imagined. Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time Second Team All-Pro, four-time First Team All-Pro, and two-time Super Bowl Champion. He and Patrick Mahomes may be the most productive one-two punch this decade. Travis will be recognized as one of the best tight ends ever.

Travis isn't the only brother who may be among the most legendary players in his position. Jason Kelce is a six-time Pro Bowler, five-time First-team All-Pro, and a Super Bowl champion. He set the Eagles record for most consecutive starts during the 2023 season, breaking Jon Runyan's record of 144.

The brothers are now taking over the media world, hosting one of the most popular sports podcasts on the airwaves, New Heights. The popularity is heightened by Travis' new relationship with international sensation Taylor Swift. Let's look at the people who made them who they are today: Travis and Jason Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed.

Who is Donna Kelce?

Donna earned a degree from Ohio University. After graduating, she had a 30-year career in banking. She worked for Mastercard before moving to a local bank in Cleveland, specializing in commercial real estate finances.

Donna's father was against women playing sports in those days, but her stepmother played a big part in raising Donna. With her stepmother's guidance, Donna competed at the Junior Olympics in track and field and won. Donna was 12 years old when her mother passed away, and Donna credits her stepmother, Mary, for helping to raise her and her brother.

Donna's pride and joy are her two sons. She beamed on their New Heights podcast before the brothers played against each other in the Super Bowl. Donna was gathering so much acclaim during that time that there was a stir amongst NFL fans that she should do the ceremonial coin flip.

“Here's the thing,” Donna said. “There are so many legends and people that have their blood, sweat, and tears on that field, and for a mom that's never played football, I don't think that's the right place for me to be.”

Who is Ed Kelce?

Ed grew up in Cleveland and was a football lover in high school. He went to college, but his family is heavily involved in the military, so Ed was inspired to serve his country.

“Everybody in my family before me was in the service,” Ed said on the New Heights podcast. “We're also talking about a family that lived through World War II, so that's what everybody did because that was the background.”

Ed attempted to enter the Army, but a preexisting knee injury caused his application to be denied. He enlisted in the Coast Guard, but his journey there ended during boot camp when he was diagnosed with Crohn's disease. Ed's dream of being in the military ended, opting for a successful career in the steel industry.

Ed Kelce, Donna Kelce's relationship

The pair shared their love story on the podcast. They revealed that Ed stole his future wife from another guy whom Donna was supposed to attend a date with later in the night.

Donna stopped at a bar before the date, where Ed had been having one of his after-work drinks. The two started talking, and Donna decided to skip her date.

Donna and Ed tied the knot in the late 1970s, five years before welcoming Jason. Two years later, Travis was born. The pair went their separate ways after 25 years.

“I don't hate him. We're friends to this day. We get along great,” Donna said on the podcast. “We were like a tag team with you two and got to do all sorts of fun things. When one of you had to go out of town, the other person would help with the other child. It was perfect.”

However, as Donna explained, “sometimes people move apart.” When asked by her sons if she regrets marrying Ed, Donna responded, “No, never, because I got you two.”

The pair may no longer be together, but Travis and Jason Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed, still play a big part in the lives of their sons.