Donna Kelce explains why she won't be sitting next to Taylor Swift if the singer attends the Super Bowl in support of Travis Kelce.

Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift have bonded in the suites during the regular season for the NFL as Donna supports her son and Swift supports her boyfriend Travis Kelce. However, when it comes to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Donna says they won't be sitting next to Swift.

“You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multi-million dollars,” Donna said to during the Today Show ahead of the Super Bowl.

“So I have a feeling I’m not in a box, I have a feeling I’m in the stands. As far as I know I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl,” she added.

Ahead of the #SuperBowl, football’s favorite mom Donna Kelce speaks exclusively on TODAY about what conversations she has with her sons on game day, her Facebook photo with Taylor Swift, her partnership with Ziploc, and more! pic.twitter.com/wR9v7F8vTp — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 7, 2024

Donna also told the morning show of her latest Facebook photo that featured she and Swift from when the Kansas City Chiefs played the Baltimore Ravens last month at the AFC National Championship. The game secured the Chiefs' placement in the Super Bowl after beating the Ravens 17-10. “Really, that was a picture where all of us were so excited that we were in the suite. And we were so excited that they made it to the Super Bowl that we just took a shot of everybody that was there,” Donna explained. “So it wasn’t anything calculating or anything like that.”

She added, “It just was everybody who was supporting my son and I was so happy to put that picture on Facebook.”

Will Taylor Swift Make It To The Super Bowl To Support Travis Kelce?

Swift has not confirmed whether she will be attending the Super Bowl on Sunday in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Tonight (February 7), the pop star performed in the first show of the second leg of her Eras Tour. She will be in Tokyo, but there is time for Swift to make the Super Bowl. Since Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Vegas, her show will end 1 a.m. local time for Sin City. The Super Bowl starts at 3:30 PST, so it will be enough time for her to travel back if she chooses to attend.

Whether Swift attends or not, Travis says there won't be anymore surprises in regards to engagement rumors.

“Is there going to be another ring besides the Super Bowl ring if you win this thing on Sunday?” a reporter asked the Kansas City Chiefs tight end during a press conference on Monday, February 5. Kelce responded: “I’m focused on getting this ring, and that’s all that my mind’s focused on right now.”