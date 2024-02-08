Even though he's won two Super Bowls already, Travis Kelce admitted Super Bowl 58 is the biggest game of his life.

Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is just a few days away, and there may not be a player more vital to their team's success in this game than Travis Kelce. When Kelce is able to get open and produce, the Chiefs offense hums up and down the field. But without him, it's been a struggle for an offense that doesn't have many other playmakers to create consistent offense.

Kelce has already won a pair of Super Bowls with the Chiefs, but they find themselves with a unique opportunity to establish themselves as the next full-fledged dynasty in the NFL's storied history with a victory over the Niners. Kelce recognizes the stakes, and he admitted that this is the biggest game of his life as kickoff draws near.

“Biggest game of my life. It's exciting…We've gotten two good days of work in down here so far. Just grinding with all the chaos that's going around in Vegas in between practices.” – Travis Kelce, New Heights Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment

Travis Kelce, Chiefs looking to create a dynasty in Super Bowl 58

Some folks may already consider the Chiefs a dynasty, and while that's fair, winning a third Super Bowl in five years will make an undeniable fact. No team has won back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots did back in 2003 and 2004, and they were the dynasty that dominated the league for nearly 20 years. Kansas City is aiming to prove that they are next in line.

Kelce has already won a pair of titles, but as many professional athletes will say, nothing beats the feeling of winning your next championship. Even though he's got two Super Bowl rings to show off, Kelce wants to add a third to his collection, which is why there is no doubt that this is the biggest game of his career.