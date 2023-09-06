Travis Kelce's net worth in 2023 is $30 million. Kelce is a popular football player who currently suits up for the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion, a seven-time All-Pro player, and garnered eight Pro Bowl appearances. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Travis Kelce's net worth in 2023.

Travis Kelce's net worth in 2023 is $30 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth. No wonder he can afford to pay nearly $1 million for a home in Kansas City, Mo.

Travis Kelce was born on Oct. 5, 1989, in Westlake, Ohio. He attended Cleveland Heights High School where he represented the school's varsity team in three sports, basketball, football and baseball. But among the sports he played, Kelce stood out in football. During his senior year, Kelce completed 103 passes out of 198 attempts for 1,523 yards, to go along with 15 touchdown passes and eight interceptions, as per MaxPreps. For his efforts, Kelce was a three-year letter winner.

Travis Kelse plays for Cincinnati Bearcats

After completing high school, Kelce received several offers from several college football programs, according to ESPN. The Cleveland Heights standout fielded offers from University of Connecticut, University of Pittsburgh, University of Miami, Eastern Michigan, and Cincinnati. Kelce eventually decided to attend Cincinnati.

Kelce played for the Cincinnati Bearcats for three seasons, having been redshirted in 2008 before getting suspended in 2010 after testing positive for abusive substance. Overall, he tallied 59 receptions, 875 receiving yards, and 10 receiving touchdowns. In addition to this, Kelce also registered 14.8 receiving yards per reception. During his senior year, Kelce was named to the First team All-Big East selection.

Travis Kelce is drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs

After three seasons with the Bearcats, Kelce decided to declare for the 2013 NFL Draft. During draft night, Kelce was selected in the third round with the 63rd overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs. Shortly after, he inked a four-year contract worth $3.1 million. Despite a lucrative rookie deal, Kelce later admitted he almost went broke by spending all of the cash due to an extravagant lifestyle, according to Sportskeeda.

While Kelce struggled with his finances, it's safe to say that his rookie year was also just as forgettable. In 2013, he only played in a single game after undergoing a knee surgery. However, 2014 was a better year for Kelce, as he showcased his potential. He tallied 67 receptions, 862 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

In 2015, Kelce had a solid NFL season. He tallied more receptions and total receiving yards to make his first of five Pro Bowl appearances. A year later, the former Bearcat would register better numbers in 2016, putting up 85 receptions, 1,125 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. During that season, not only did he make a Pro Bowl appearance, but the tight end also made the First team All-Pro selection.

Travis Kelce signs first contract extension with the Chiefs

After a pair of solid seasons, the five-time Pro Bowl player convinced the Chiefs enough to make him a part of their future. As a result, the Chiefs signed the budding tight end to a four-year contract worth $46 million.

After inking a contract extension, Kelce continued to register Pro Bowl-worthy seasons and racked up the All-Pro selections. In fact, Kelce made the All-Pro first or second teams from 2016 to 2022.

Travis Kelce signs second contract extension with the Chiefs

After the 2019 season, Kelce played an instrumental role in helping Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV. With Kelce playing a key role as the team's main tight end, the Chiefs rewarded Kelce with another contract extension.

This time, the deal ran four years and will pay Kelce $57.3 million, as per Spotrac. With the contract extension, Kelce not only enjoyed a salary raise, but it's also the most lucrative deal in Kelce's NFL career.

Almost two years later, Kelce would help the Chiefs win it all again, this time at Super Bowl LVII. This would be Kelce's second Super Bowl championship in his NFL career.

Travis Kelce's hyperextended knee before the 2023 season

Fresh from winning a Super Bowl championship, the Chiefs' title defense for the 2023 season hit a snag after Kelce hyperextended his knee during its buildup in preparation for the upcoming season. Fortunately, Kelce reportedly still has a chance to keep those title defense hopes alive with no structural damage found in his knee.

Since 2013, Kelce has rarely missed a game in his NFL career, with exception to the 2021 season when he tested positive for COVID-19. But in terms of injury-related matters, Kelce had been relatively successful at keeping himself healthy before the hyperextended knee.

