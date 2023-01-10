By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Carlos Correa agreed to terms on a 6-year, $200 million contract with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. The New York Mets were reportedly also willing to give Correa a 6-year deal after their initial 12-year contract fell apart. However, one key financial difference ultimately led Correa back to Minnesota.

The Mets’ 6-year contract offer was reportedly worth an annual value of $26.5 million, per The New York Post’s Jon Heyman. On the other hand, the Twins’ offer is worth more than $33 million per season. In the end, Correa ended up receiving a lucrative amount for a 6-year contract. Although he would have preferred to ink a longer term deal, this alternative worked out for the star shortstop.

The Mets would have liked to sign Correa to a short-term contract. But he “couldn’t accept” their final offer, and they couldn’t get past his injury concerns. New York still has enough talent to compete in the National League. But there’s no question that they would have benefitted from having Correa in the fold.

The Twins had endured a fairly quiet offseason prior to reuniting with Carlos Correa. The AL Central lacks much in the way of talent, with the exception of the Cleveland Guardians, so it will be interesting to see how the Twins fare in 2023 assuming this Correa deal becomes official. Minnesota may be able to challenge Cleveland for the AL Central title this year.

For now, the Twins and Carlos Correa will focus on completing the deal and avoiding another contract fallout.