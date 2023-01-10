By Charles Taylor · 2 min read

Three weeks ago, it appeared all but certain shortstop Carlos Correa was signed to a 12-year, $315 million deal to join the New York Mets.

Fast forward to Tuesday, and Correa is finalizing a contract to re-sign with the Minnesota Twins.

So how did the Mets ultimately lose out on Carlos Correa? Apparently, restructuring of the original contract terms, after concerns about his physical aroused, gave the 28-year-old second thoughts about locking in to come to the Big Apple, according to Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

Per Heyman: “Ultimately, he couldn’t accept a rewritten Mets offer that would have made half that original deal only conditionally guaranteed at fewer guaranteed dollars than the Twins are now offering. He also would have been subject to annual physical with the Mets.”

Heyman also drops this nugget about the figures: “The Mets also were willing to fully guarantee the first six years, but that would be at $157.5M, and they proposed new conditions Correa’s camp saw as more difficult to reach, involving not just plate appearances but time in the field.”

The terms of the contract the Twins offered was six years for $200 million. What it sounds like is Correa went with the deal that was more secure, and being able to make $42.5 million more in guaranteed money probably helps in convincing.

If the Mets, and their fans, want any comfort, they can take solace in the fact they aren’t the only ones who missed out on Correa. The San Francisco Giants also had concerns about Correa’s physical, and ultimately moved on from signing the shortstop.

As in most cases, it’s all about the money, and in Correa’s eyes, the Twins were offering more of it guaranteed.