By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The New York Mets are reportedly considering “walking away” from the Carlos Correa deal as frustrations continue to grow, per SNY’s Andy Martino. The Mets scooped up Correa after his deal with the San Francisco Giants fell apart due to long-term injury concerns. But the Mets-Correa reported 12-year, $315 million contract has yet to be made official due to similar concerns.

Martino adds that a deal could still come to fruition. But nothing is set in stone at this juncture.

The Minnesota Twins could be a potential landing destination for the star shortstop if Correa and Mets fail to come to terms on an official contract. But it seems unlikely that Minnesota would offer Carlos Correa what he’s been looking for in free agency.

Correa has agreed to terms on both a 13-year and 12-year deal so far during the offseason. But due to lingering health concerns, the Giants and Mets have both displayed hesitancy in finalizing those agreements.

Teams would likely be open to a lucrative 5-6 year deal with Carlos Correa. But the risk of a decade-plus contract has led to uncertainty.

The Mets are aiming to keep Correa in the fold with a different looking deal. However, Correa’s agent Scott Boras prides himself on getting the best possible contracts for his clients. And with Correa in his late 20’s, Boras wants to help him receive a long-term deal worth a lucrative amount of money.

This saga is on-going and may not find resolution for a long while. We will provide updates on the situation as they are made available.