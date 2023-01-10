By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

After one of the most bizarre free-agency sagas in MLB offseason history, Carlos Correa has agreed to terms on his new contract. Only, it’s not with the New York Mets. In a shocking twist, Correa has agreed to a six-year, $200 million deal to return to the Minnesota Twins, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal is pending a physical, so it’s not quite complete yet, but it appears that he’s no longer headed to Queens.

BREAKING: Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million. It is pending physical. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 10, 2023

The contract includes a vesting option which could enable it to reach a maximum value of $270 million, Passan notes.

After having had agreed to a massive contract with the San Francisco Giants earlier in the offseason, the organization pulled out at the last minute (Correa was literally dressed for his introductory press conference) and walked away from the deal. That opened the door for the New York Mets, and Steve Cohen confidently expressed that he thought they’d land Correa.

Two weeks of radio silence followed as fans were left clueless as to what was going on with the negotiations between the Mets and Correa. It seems the Twins re-engaged with Correa during that time and were able to snatch him out from the Mets’ clutches. They’re not on the hook for a 13-year deal like the Giants had originally agreed to sign Correa to, instead adding the 28-year-old on a six-year deal.

Correa’s contract is for six guaranteed years and $200M. He can guarantee a seventh year and another $25 million with 502 plate appearances in year six, according a source. Total value can increase to $245M if he gets eighth year. More details to come. Again: Pending physical. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 10, 2023

Of course, Correa will have to undergo and successfully pass his physical with the Twins before any deal is completed. That was an issue for him in San Francisco, and potentially New York, so it’s possible the Twins discover the same concerns the other teams did.

Until pen is put to paper and Carlos Correa is officially announced as a member of the Minnesota Twins, anything can happen.