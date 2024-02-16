UCLA has snagged their second commit in the 2024 class.

The UCLA basketball team has looked much better on the court recently, and they just got better with an off the court move as well. The Bruins landed a commitment from Christian Horry on Friday. Horry is the son of Robert Horry, who played in the NBA for 15 years. Horry played for the Houston Rockets, the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs. Now, his son is going to be playing for Mick Cronin and UCLA.

Christian Horry is the second commitment for the 2024 UCLA basketball recruiting class. The other commit that the Bruins currently have is from four-star Eric Freeny. There are still a couple of other prospects that they have their eye on as well. Landing this second commitment is big.

“This wouldn’t be possible without my family, God, and my friends,” Horry said in a tweet. “I appreciate everyone who always believed in me and supported me throughout this journey. Thank you to Coach Savino and everyone on the UCLA staff for believing in me and helping me reach my dreams.”

Landing this commitment from Horry gives the Bruins some momentum on the recruiting trial, and they are also finding a lot of momentum on the court right now. This season did not get off to a good start for UCLA as they were 8-11 on the year not too long ago. They have now won six games in a row and seven of their last eight, and they are now in third place in the Pac-12.

UCLA is 14-11 overall on the year and 9-5 in Pac-12 conference play. They are just 1.5 games back of first place in the conference. It's been an impressive turnaround in the past couple of weeks, and getting a win on the recruiting trail is crucial as well as they are continuing to build for the future.