UFC fights continue on UFC Pay-Per-View as the organization takes the stage at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Stay tuned for our UFC odds series with a Burns-Magny prediction and pick.

There will be no shortage of excitement when the UFC 283 Main Card kicks off. Welterweight challengers Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny will face off to determine who stays atop the divisional rankings. The flyweight belt will finally be unified as Moreno and Figueiredo square off for a fourth fight. Stay tuned for our UFC odds and picks series.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 283 Odds: Gilbert Burns-Neil Magny Odds

Gilbert Burns: -480

Neil Magny: +350

Over (2.5) rounds: -108

Under (2.5) rounds: -118

How to Watch Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny

TV: UFC PPV

Stream: ESPN+ UFC PPV

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Gilbert Burns Will Win

Gilbert Burns is coming off of a loss against Khamzat Chimaev that only boosted his career stock, a rare occurrence when dropping a fight. The Brazilian went toe-to-toe with the UFC’s “boogeyman” and fought him hard, all the way to a decision. Looking at Chimaev’s career thus far, it’s easy to say that Gilbert Burns was his stiffest test to date and remains a nightmare matchup for anyone in the division. Gilbert Burns has the capabilities of hanging with any fighter in the world, and if he put his wide skill set to work on Saturday, he’ll be able to go on another title run of his own.

Gilbert Burns is arguably the most well-rounded fighter in the Welterweight division. His boxing improves each time he fights and has become known as a devastating brawler with bricks in his hands. His background is in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, where is a multiple-time world champion. He often competes in grappling tournaments with jiu-jitsu specialists and puts everyone away. Not only is his BJJ good, it’s world-class. Neil Magny is no scrub on the ground, but Gilbert Burns has the ability to cancel whatever will come his way on the mats. He will attempt to do so against his very-game counterpart.

Why Neil Magny Will Win

Neil Magny has frequented the top of the Welterweight division for quite some time. with 37 fights under his belt, Magny will look to add another notch in the win column against fellow jiu-jitsu practitioner Gilbert Burns. Magny has won six of his last eight fights dating back to 2020. He’s been able to get it done a number of ways, but usually fighting his opponents to a decision win. His ability to mix his strikes up and attack with his wrestling is often the reason for his success. He’ll look to do the same in his toughest test to date.

Neil Magny is never out of a fight. He’s constantly threatening with submissions when in compromised positions and can smother his opponents if he’s anywhere advantageous. His long limbs allow him to strike at range and keep his opponents from getting in close. Against a shorter fighter like Burns, this will prove to be a huge advantage for Magny. He’s also able to gain leverage on his opponents in ground situations, often finding a sweep and reversing positions. From there, he can hurt opponents with relentless ground-and-pound, cutting them with his sharp elbows. It won’t be an easy task when he fights Gilbert Burns, but if Neil Magny can control the clinch game and avoid getting hit, he may win this fight in the eyes of the judges.

Final Gilbert Burns-Neil Magny Prediction & Pick

Gilbert Burns will be happy to be back home in Brazil for this one. No matter the result, Neil Magny is an absolute gangster and deserves respect from fighters and fans alike. However, I think Gilbert Burns will have too many ways of hurting Magny in this one. The line isn’t great, but there’s a reason he’s the big favorite.

Final Gilbert Burns-Neil Magny Prediction & Pick: Gilbert Burns (-480)