UFC 298: Sean O'Malley vs. Chito Vera continues on the main card with a fight in the welterweight division between Gilbert Burns and Jack Della Maddalena. Burns is coming off a hard-fought unanimous decision loss in his last fight as he looks to get back on track this weekend meanwhile, Della Maddalena has now won 16 straight fights with back-to-back split decision victories. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Burns-Della Maddalena prediction and pick.
Gilbert Burns (22-6) is coming off a hard-fought loss against the No. 1 contender in the welterweight division Belal Muhammad in his most recent fight. He will be looking to get himself back into the win column when he takes on the surging prospect Jack Della Maddalena this weekend at UFC 299.
Jack Della Maddalena (16-2) is now a perfect 6-0 inside the octagon. He started his UFC career with four first-round finishes but has now squeaked by with close split decisions in back-to-back victories. Della Maddalena is looking to crack into the top 5 in the welterweight division when he takes on his stiffest competition to date Gilbert Burns in his backyard this weekend at UFC 299.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC 299 Odds: Gilbert Burns-Jack Della Maddalena Odds
Gilbert Burns: +144
Jack Della Maddalena: -164
Over 2.5 rounds: -220
Under 2.5 rounds: +180
Why Gilbert Burns Will Win
Gilbert Burns is now 10 months removed from losing a hard-fought decision against Belal Muhammad who is next in line for a welterweight title shot. That makes Burns 2-1 in his last three fights as he looks to get back on track this weekend when he takes on surging contender Jack Della Maddalena.
Burns has fought the who's who in both the lightweight and welterweight divisions, even competing against Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. Outside fighting Khamzat Chimaev, Burns has fought nothing but veterans in this sport in the last five years. Now, Burns will be trying to get back on track while taking one of the hottest prospects in the welterweight division Jack Della Maddalena. Della Maddalena does his best work on the feet and has shown susceptibility to being taken down and controlled. If Burns wants to get himself back into the thick of things in the title picture he's going to need to utilize his high-level grappling to his advantage. As long as Burns can wear on Della Maddalena like he's done against numerous fighters in the past he can get back on track this weekend.
Why Jack Della Maddalena Will Win
Jack Della Maddalena is one of the top welterweight prospects in the UFC. He has a perfect 6-0 record inside the octagon and is currently riding a 16-fight winning streak as he comes into the biggest fight of his career when he takes on Gilbert Burns this weekend at UFC 299.
Jack Della Maddalena impressed Dana White and the matchmakers with a stellar performance on the Contender Series and has continued to impress throughout all six wins in his UFC career. Della Maddalena does his best work on the feet where he strings together combinations that are hard for anyone in the welterweight to match. He mixes it up well from the head to the body and the bodywork that he does takes a toll on his opponents. Most of his opponents know that his glaring weakness is his ground game but there's yet to be anyone to exploit that. This fight is going to come down to whether or not Della Maddalena can keep this fight on his feet and if he's able to do so he can potentially run away with this fight extending his winning streak to 17 this weekend.
Final Gilbert Burns-Jack Della Maddalena Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a great scrap between two of the best welterweight contenders that the UFC has to offer. While Burns has gotten much better as a striker during his time in the UFC, this fight is still a classic grappler vs. striker matchup and it's going to come down to who can implement their gameplan the best. Burns certainly has the ability to spoil the part of Della Maddalena but it seems like the latter will happen. Ultimately, things will be close on the feet early on but once Della Maddalena gets into his groove he will mix it up on the feet that Burns will need to shoot for takedowns, and from there Della Maddalena will show his improved takedown defense and just drown Burns with his pace and volume over the course of the fight to a one-sided decision victory.
Final Gilbert Burns-Jack Della Maddalena Prediction & Pick: Jack Della Maddalena (-164), Over 2.5 Rounds (-220)