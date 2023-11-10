UFC 295 continues with a fight between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall. Check out our UFC odds series for our Pavlovich-Aspinall prediction.

UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira continues on the main card with the co-main event fight in the heavyweight division for the interim heavyweight championship when Sergei Pavlovich takes on Tom Aspinall. Pavlovich has been on an absolute tear winning six fights in a row with all six wins coming by knockout meanwhile, Aspinall successfully came back from tearing his ACL knocking out Marcin Tybura as he stepped in on less than two week's notice.With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Pavlovich-Aspinall prediction and pick.

Sergei Pavlovich (18-1) was already in fight camp getting ready to back up the original heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. Now that Jones had to withdraw due to injury, Pavlovich gets the call to fight for the interim heavyweight championship against Tom Aspinall this Saturday night at UFC 295.

Tom Aspinall (13-3) was in the gym staying ready as always when he got the call to step in on less than two weeks' notice to fight for the interim heavyweight championship. Given the opportunity at hand, he couldn't say no and will now be facing the heaviest hitter in the entire heavyweight division for a chance to be the next heavyweight champion at UFC 295 this weekend.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 295 Odds: Sergei Pavlovich-Tom Aspinall Odds

Sergei Pavlovich: -102

Tom Aspinall: -118

Over 1.5 Rounds: +170

Under 1.5 Rounds: -220

How to Watch Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall

TV: ESPN+ PPV

Stream: ESPN+ PPV

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Sergei Pavlovich Will Win

Sergei Pavlovich has been a six-fight knockout streak with all six of those knockouts coming in the first round. His last three victories have come against three top-10 opposition and is looking for another when he takes on the surging Tom Aspinall this weekend at UFC 295.

What Pavlovich has going for him is that he's been in fight camp for the last two months getting ready to fight either Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic and he's been training stateside at American Top Team as well. Aspinall on the other hand just got the call less than two weeks ago and just to the United States this past Tuesday. We know that the problem with Pavlovich lies with his grappling which we haven't seen much of since his 2018 loss to Alistair Overeem. If his constant work over at American Top Team has helped at all he could potentially come in there and make it yet another short night and claim the interim heavyweight championship.

Why Tom Aspinall Will Win

Tom Aspinall was the number one fighter the UFC had on speed dial the moment the news came out that Jon Jones was out of his scheduled title defense against Stipe Miocic. Aspinall has been at the top of the heap for quite some time and has been gunning for a title fight against Jon Jones ever since Jones captured the title.

Aspinall is a unique heavyweight as he has the speed of a middleweight with the power of a heavyweight. He is also a fantastic grappler and is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt as that was his first discipline as a child. Aspinall has a legitimate chance to capture the interim heavyweight championship if he is able to implement the same blueprint that Overeem had and that was to take Pavlovich to the mat.

Final Sergei Pavlovich-Tom Aspinall Prediction & Pick

This fight should be an absolute banger for however long it lasts. These two have the ability to finish each other in the opening minute but with the high stakes, we could potentially see a more calculated approach from both fighters. Pavlovich certainly has the power advantage in this fight but Aspinall has the speed and grappling advantages. It could potentially just take one punch from Pavlovich to end Aspinall's night but if Aspinall shows that he can take the power it could be a long night.

It's going to be interesting to see how early Aspinall attempts his first takedown and whether or not Pavlovich has improved with his takedown defense and if he can ultimately defend it. Ultimately, expect these two heavy hitters to come out swinging for the fences early with Pavlovich being more calculated as he presses forward but once he starts to land some strikes we will see Aspinall switch it up and end up attempting to take the fight to the mat where Pavlovich will be able to defend and then put Aspinall early shortly thereafter that to capture the interim heavyweight championship.

Final Sergei Pavlovich-Tom Aspinall Prediction & Pick: Sergei Pavlovich (-102), Under 1.5 Rounds (-220)