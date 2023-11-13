UFC 295 which saw Alex Pereira become the ninth-ever two-division champion was the second-highest-grossing event in MSG history

The UFC put on a stellar event at the meca Madison Square Garden this past weekend that exceeded all expectations coming into fight night. With the original headliner between the current heavyweight champion Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic scratched after Jones sustained an injury, many believed that this event wasn't going to live up to the hype. Well, it certainly did, and then some.

Per the UFC, #UFC295 was the second-highest-grossing event in MSG history and the fourth-highest-grossing event in UFC history. UFC now holds 1, 2, and 3 positions for the highest gate in the history of Madison Square Garden pic.twitter.com/ewY9UzZArJ — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) November 13, 2023

UFC 295 ended up breaking records with the second-highest-grossing event in history for an event at Madison Square Garden. This event was headlined by none other than Alex Pereira who's now only the ninth fighter in UFC history to become a two-division champion and he did it in record-setting time, just seven fights into his UFC career and 11 professional fights overall.

Pereira brought a sold-out crowd to Madison Square Garden yet again. He has now headlined two of the highest-grossing events in MSG history with both being within a year apart from one another. This past weekend's event amassed $12,432,563 in gate revenue with 19,039 in attendance. While the attendance numbers were down from 20,845 at UFC 281 in November 2022, they had an increase of 7% in revenue from $11,562,807.

The UFC now has the three highest gates in MSG history which includes all events even non-sporting events. It may be hard to replicate their success of over $17 Million at UFC 205 when Conor McGregor headlined but nonetheless, the growth of UFC and MMA as a sport will only help them grow into other markets around the world as they are the leader in combat sports. All in all, UFC 295 was a successful event that will now go down in history as one of the greatest live sporting events in the history of not all the UFC but all of MMA.